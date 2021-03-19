WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media sites, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down.



This global shutdown is being reported across the world and users on Twitter have been discussing the shutdown.



"We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again," reads Instagram.



WhatsApp has a similar 'Connecting' and circular icon near the top as well as in the Facebook Messenger app.



Facebook has yet to comment on the issues, but there have been similar issues in the past that have seen all of these services suffer outages at the same time.





I have never used Instagram nor WhatsApp in my life, but I am now well aware both platforms are down, thanks to hundreds of fine people from around the world on this platform who are complaining to me about it. #ManNotBerg — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) March 19, 2021

Live footage of everyone downloading twitter to see what happened to whatsapp and instagram ???? pic.twitter.com/HR2KPVwxLH — 〽️ABDULMUTOLEEB OYELEKE® (@Oye440) March 19, 2021