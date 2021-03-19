You are here: HomeNews2021 03 19Article 1209601

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down globally

Social media sites, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are down.

This global shutdown is being reported across the world and users on Twitter have been discussing the shutdown.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again," reads Instagram.

WhatsApp has a similar 'Connecting' and circular icon near the top as well as in the Facebook Messenger app.

Facebook has yet to comment on the issues, but there have been similar issues in the past that have seen all of these services suffer outages at the same time.









