What you should know about herbal concoctions on your kidney

Health News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: Godwin Atta

The practice of mixing various leaves into concoctions has become a popular trend among many individuals nowadays. This is because a lot of people believe that herbal concoctions aid the body in fighting off certain diseases, leading them to consume these concoctions without proper prescriptions.



Undoubtedly, herbs and leaves are natural gifts from nature that can be obtained from farms, forests, or purchased in markets. According to Healthline, When taken in the right proportions and with the appropriate guidance from a qualified herbal doctor, they can indeed help in curing various ailments.



In the past, our ancestors heavily relied on herbal medicines before orthodox medicine emerged. However, the truth of the matter is that herbal medicines are often misused without sufficient awareness of their effects on our health, especially the kidneys.



Therefore, this article aims to provide valuable information regarding these herbal concoctions and their impact on the kidneys.



The kidneys serve several vital functions in the body, with one of the most common functions being the removal of waste through urine.



It is important to note that many of the plants used in these concoctions contain harmful and heavy chemicals such as titanium dioxide, ammonia, and phosphoric acid, which can interact with other drugs when ingested.



Furthermore, some of these plants contain alkaloids that can be harmful to the kidneys, liver, and other parts of the body. Examples of alkaloids include morphine, caffeine, atropine, and berberine, among others.



However, it is a common belief among many individuals that boiling and consuming these leaves can miraculously heal the body of various diseases, without conducting proper scientific research or seeking advice and prescriptions from qualified herbal doctors.



Some of the leaves commonly boiled and consumed include bitter leaf, scent leaf, mango leaves, guava leaves, and more.



While these practices are intended to promote kidney health, the truth is that they can actually harm the kidneys, especially when consumed for extended periods of time.



In light of this information, it is strongly advised to seek reliable advice and proper guidance before embarking on the consumption of herbal concoctions. Consulting a qualified herbal doctor can provide valuable insights and ensure the safe and appropriate use of herbal remedies.