What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been reiterating what will be ‘the last feat of his political career’ thus, handing over to another New Patriotic Party (NPP) president come 2025.



This move has been christened "Break The 8" agenda.



Speaking to some party faithful on July 31, Akufo-Addo said, “I want to end by making one appeal, I want you to help me to achieve the last great political feat of my career in Ghanaian politics, that on the 7th of January 2025, I will go to Black Star Square and hand over the baton to our next NPP President of the Republic who we would have chosen, supported and brought to victory.



“Victory in 2024, that is our goal, that is our task and that by the Grace of God, we will achieve.”



As the President's tenure comes to an end in 2024, the two most likely contenders for the President's position are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry.



Dr Bawumia's political future faces a big challenge because, it is under his leadership as the head of the Economic Management Team, EMT, the country is currently facing some economic difficulties which has led us to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for a bailout.



Against this backdrop, Dr Kobby Mensah, senior lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, UGBS, has been wondering about the campaign message of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as he seeks to be NPP's flagbearer.



In a tweet on Sunday, October 16, Dr Mensah asked his followers, "What is Bawumia’s message to Ghanaians based on which he’s seeking the flagbearership? 'I will continue the good work of Nana Addo.' Or 'Give me the opportunity to do things differently, cos I wasn’t given the chance to…' Guess which one he would go for."



