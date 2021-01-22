General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

What were you expecting from a party that denigrated Jane? - Efe Plange

Efe Plange of PepperDem

Efe Plange of PepperDem, has asked what Ghanaians were expecting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the wake of the number of female ministers-designate he has appointed to serve in his second government.



She noted that party of the President denigrated and belittled the female Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang ahead of the elections last year.



“This is the party that sent a known feminist to denigrate and belittle the nomination of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s VP candidacy and sent their female appointees to hold a presser to shade gender activists. Really, what were you expecting?” She asked in a Facebook post in reaction to the president list of ministers-designate he sent to Parliament on Thursday, January 21.



Mr Akufo-Addo has said he will appoint a total of thirty (30) Ministers, and sixteen (16) Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of Ministers to forty-six (46) to serve in his second government.



Eight (8) of this number are women – six (6) Ministers and two (2) Regional Ministers, a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, has said.



This is the list that will be submitted to Parliament by the President on Thursday, the statement said.



It further said the President has decided that there will be no Deputy Regional Ministers, a statement signed on his behalf by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency Mr Eugene Arhin, has said on Thursday, January 21.



The statement further said the President will be working with twenty-eight (28) ministries in his second administration.



This is a fall from the thirty-six (36) ministries he worked with during his first government. He also said he the number of ministers will not exceed eighty-five (85).



This is down from the 120 ministers who served in his previous administration, Furthermore, it said the President intends to appoint a Minister for Public Enterprises, who will be operating directly under the ambit of the Presidency, and not from a Ministry. The Minister will oversee a major restructuring of the entire state-owned enterprises sector to improve the productivity and profitability of the sector.



Mr Akufo-Addo has also realigned Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives, have been realigned.



The President has effected this realignment because virtually all these special-purpose Ministries have achieved the purposes for which they were established.



The Office of the Senior Minister has also been abolished. This will result in a total of twenty-eight (28) Ministries, down from the thirty-six (36) of his first term.



A Minister of State has been nominated, and, if approved, will be assigned to the Ministry of Works and Housing, in addition to the substantive Minister, to give special focus to the critical issue of affordable, mass housing, envisaged as one of the priorities of the President’s second term.



