General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What was the basis of the street protests, destruction of public properties? – Koku Anyidoho quizzes

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Foundation has questioned the relevance of some demonstrations in the country.



In a post on social media, Anyidoho sought answers to why some Ghanaians embark on protests.



“So, what was the basis for all the street protests, burning of tyres, destruction of public properties, & the loss of lives?”, he tweeted.



The former deputy General Secretary of the NDC did not reference any protest in his posts but in recent times supporters from both the NDC and NPP have embarked on demonstrations for various reasons.



In the immediate aftermath of the declaration of the 2020 election result by Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, supporters of the NDC besieged the EC head officer to register their disapproval of the result.



Across the country, demonstrations were held by pro-NDC groups over a myriad of reasons including demand for a recount, death of some party faithfuls, among others.



Supporters of the NPP have also been on the street to protest against the nomination of some ministers.



In the Volta Regional capital of Ho, hundreds of NPP supporters defied police order to demonstrate against regional minister nominee Archibald Yao Letsa.



