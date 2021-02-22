General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

What some prominent people have said about the LGBTQ subject

The LGBTQ subject has taken over conversations in the country for days

It's a raging subject; one that isn't likely to end any time soon, seeing that day in day out, new personalities, organizations, and even groups are boldly coming out to make their stances on the subject.



But for one on the LGBTQ conversations, many of these groups continue to express their disapproval of the act and attempts by the community at getting recognition in the country.



While there is yet no specific law that prohibits the practice of homosexual and lesbians acts in the country, except for the provision in the laws of the country that frowns on the "unnatural, canal knowledge of another", arguments from respected people and persons of authority in the country against it have been based on the fact that it is against our cultural makeup and goes against the moral fabric of the country.



So far, ministers-designate for various ministerial portfolios who have appeared at Parliament's Appointments Committee, have all restated the government's stance on the matter: No way!, they have said.



They are minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo; minister-designate for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame; and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



But they are not the only prominent personalities who have been making comments on the subject.



Here is a list of some of those names that GhanaWeb has put together for your reading:



Catholic Bishops Conference:



The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, GCBC, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to close down the newly-opened Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) office in Ghana.



According to the president of the GCBC, Most Reverend Philip K. Naameh the existence of the LGBTQI agenda is a “complete disorder of the fundamental law of God in creating man and woman” hence the need for it to be shut down.



“The LGBTQI is a clear departure from God’s purpose of creation because the woman was not created to be an object of pleasure for man,” he said adding that the Catholic as a Church would only continue to recognize marriages between a man and a woman to ensure that God’s purpose of creation is materialized.



















Moses Foh Amoaning:



The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh Amoaning, has insisted that African leaders must rise up against homosexuality which is the new form of neocolonialism or cultural imperialism being forced on the throat of the continent.



He rallied up support for all to reject homosexuality that is being promoted in Africa by the Western world which has over the years refused to recognize polygamy which also traces its roots to Africa by describing it as lawless and illegal.



Speaking on the recent opening of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) office in Ghana, the private legal practitioner chastised leaders for sitting aloof and allowing such things to happen.



“Why is the west insisting we must embrace homosexuality at all cost? They have even commissioned an office in Ghana. Do you think Ghana’s Ambassador to the US or Australia can go there and commission an office to encourage polygamy? Joe Biden and his Democratic Party if they claim indeed they love Africans want theirs implemented and have sponsored the same but rejecting ours. Is it not a new form of neocolonialism or Cultural Imperialism? What wrong have we done to you? Do you think we are stupid?” he quizzed angrily on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.









Bloodclarts, legalising #LGBTQI does not mean they are coming to molest or rape you like your uncles did while mothers protected them. That’s a crime.

It means they will be protected from homophobes like you, so you can’t harm them! Let them be! Period! #LGBTQ #LGBT ???????????? — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) February 22, 2021

Why have a law that says criminalise humans whose sex preference is diff from yours? Why does their toto concern you so much? Yet you don’t get this angry when people are raped, children are forced into marriage, or even innocent people killed?! Common sense is lacking obv #LGBTQ — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) February 22, 2021

Dear “it is not our culture” people,



Stop embracing your “Africaness” only when it is to use it to argue against something and revert back to religion when it suits you.



If you’re claiming Africa with your chest, claim everything else about her. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 22, 2021