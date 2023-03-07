You are here: HomeNews2023 03 07Article 1726235

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

An aerial view of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange after Tuesday morning's rains An aerial view of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange after Tuesday morning's rains

It is not a very strange occurrence, to see floods in many parts of the capital after hours of heavy rains.

Tuesday wasn’t any different as floods took over some areas in Accra after a heavy downpour that began around 3:30 am on March 7, 2023.

Parts of the city including the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kasoa, and Dzorwulu were flooded after the rains.

Many of these flood waters also had waste floating on them in some of these areas.
Some of these have receded significantly so far, while some of them still remain.

Below are some of the areas affected after the heavy downpour on Tuesday, March 7, 2023: