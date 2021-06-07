What some Ghanaian spiritual leaders have said about T. B. Joshua

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

• Prophet TB Joshua is reported to have died on Saturday evening after a church event



• In his life, he was engaged in many controversies



• A few prominent spiritual leaders in Ghana have said a thing or two about the famous televangelist



There is no doubt that the greater part of the life of the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, was characterized by a lot of controversies.



Among these have been some of the things other spiritual leaders, alike political leaders, have said about the man and his craft as a prophet.



In this article, GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu chronicles a list of some prominent Ghanaian spiritual leaders who made comments about the controversial televangelist while he lived.



Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah



In 2013, it was reported that the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah, questioned the foundation of Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua's spiritual prowess.



The outspoken man of God avered that the spiritual powers possessed by the General Overseer of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), does not come from God.



To him, Prophet TB Joshua is not of God and, therefore, warned those who have bestowed their confidence in him by seeking spiritual assistance from him to be wary.



“I know many people will disagree with me about what I've said about TB Joshua...some will even wonder why a fellow man of God will condemn another...but frankly I don't see him (TB Joshua) as a man of God...there are many great men of God in Ghana like Rev Eastwood Anaba, Prophet Annor, Rev Ampiah Kwofi and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills...they do not court publicity like how he (TB Joshua) does,” he said.



According to him, he would have preferred to disclose what he saw in a revelation concerning Prophet TB Joshua, but has decided to be silent on it for now.



According to him, he would have preferred to disclose what he saw in a revelation concerning Prophet TB Joshua, but has decided to be silent on it for now.

He urged all those who disagree with him about the source of Prophet TB Joshua's spiritual prowess, to also pray fervently to God to reveal it to them; stressing, "if someone believes in him, I Owusu Bempah don't believe him, and in as much as I don't want to go into details I want to tell Ghanaians that I say TB Joshua is not from God, and I am not afraid to say this".









Nana Kwaku Bonsam



In 2017, it was reported that popular Ghanaian witch doctor, Priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam, says he backs up over 1,700 African preachers 'spiritually'.



Prophet TB Joshua, the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), came under fire several times for allegedly hiring people to pretend to be sick and disabled and then claimed to heal them during his prayer meetings.



"Over 1,700 pastors and so called men of God from different parts of Africa have approached me, seeking powers to perform miracles, including Prophet T.B Joshua from Nigeria. He is my boy. I challenge him to come out and deny this.



"Apart from the pastors, many prominent business people and celebrated church founders in Africa frequent my shrine for my services and if they deny, I am going to name them."



The question is, why would he choose to threaten to expose his 'dedicated' patrons?









Bishop Daniel Obinim



Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International God's Way Church said in 2016 that Prophet TB Joshua referred his biological sister to him for spiritual help.



The controversial man of God in an exclusive interview with Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio said, the Nigerian based Prophet and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is an anointed man of God who he interacts with on regular basis.



He said the Prophet wrote a special note for his biological sister to come and see him [Bishop Obinim] because the family had misplaced their family document over a property which they had searched for over 15 years, which he [Obinim] found in just three days.



"I believe and trust in Prophet TB Joshua. He is an anointed Prophet of God. His works are divine. His works are under the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ."









Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams once said he refused calls on him to condemn famous Nigerian Prophet, T. B. Joshua, following the death of four people in a holy water stampede at the Nigerian preacher’s church in Ghana.



“Somebody called me recently and said what do you think about…people rushing to a place over holy water and dying and all that; we need you to say something; you have to speak up; you have to make a statement and I said ‘no’, I don’t make comments on matters like that”, Duncan-Williams told his congregation in a recent sermon which was replayed on Radio XYZ’s ‘Voice of Action’ Christian Programme on Sunday, July 21.



He said, “I am not called to insult and to attack people”. The General overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries said he believed that: “That which is of God shall stand and what is not of God shall fail, so I don’t insult people, I don’t attack people, whether they are genuine or false, it is not my job to attack and to insult them. You leave them to time. For the Bible says ‘what thing so ever God does shall be forever’, so anything that is of God shall stand and what is not of God is just a matter of time, it withers away.”



According to him, he told T. B. Joshua's critics that: "Please don't drag me into any situation to criticize, insult or attack anybody".




