What role did you play in the 2016, 2020 elections? – Former MP tackles Miracles Aboagye

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East, Edward Ennim, has attacked on Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer and member of vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team.



Edward Ennim's response comes on the heels of a statement made by Miracles Aboagye that he worked tirelessly with the vice president to help the NPP to capture and maintain power in both the 2016 and the 2020 general elections whiles certain individuals within the party were no where to be found.



The former MP took issue with Aboagye's claims, particularly when discussing the party's history and those who have dedicated themselves to its growth.



"I have listened to some of our people; I listened to Carlos, and I also listened to Miracles…President Akufo-Addo said that he is the president, so every project under his administration belongs to him. So, Miracles and his team going around and telling people that all developments under Akufo-Addo's government should be credited to Bawumia, have been exposed.



“So, they should stop crediting Bawumia with Nana Addo's projects. He was saying that Nana Addo's speech has exposed a certain opponent, and similarly, this aspect has also exposed Bawumia and himself. Miracles and his team are going around spreading falsehoods.



“... In politics, when you acquire a small position, arrogance often follows. He said something in response to Carlos, indicating that during the time he and the Vice President were working, some people were just sitting in Accra,” he said.



He pointedly asked whether Aboagye truly comprehended the party's historical struggle and the contributions made by various members, some of whom had even sacrificed their lives for the cause.



He then challenged him to clarify his role in the 2016 and 2020 elections, stating, "Can Miracles tell the party or Ghanaians the role that he played in 2016 or 2020, for him to have the guts to sit on the radio to talk that when they were working others were in Accra? What role did he play? Did he know the role that some of us played."







