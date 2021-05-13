What people are saying about Ibrahim Mahama and his Dzata cement on Twitter

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When cement started selling at unusually high prices recently, it added to the lamentations of many Ghanaians on the growing cost of living in the country and so when Dzata Cement entered the market and beat down prices exponentially, the good news reverberated quite well.



Besides, to have learnt that the company, owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is fully Ghanaian owned, a lot of people applauded him.



The Dzata Cement Limited has started bagging production with a projection for three million tons of cement annually at full operational capacity at its over US$100 million investment located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.



As part of the people who form the management of the company is one Jones Kay Maafo, son of the senior presidential advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who is the in-house doctor at the company.



Following Jones Maafo's post on how he had started work with the new manufacturing company, many other Ghanaians have come out again to share some experiences they have had with Ibrahim Mahama.



Here are a few of those tweets:



