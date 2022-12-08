What parliament said about the 2 confirmed justices of the Supreme Court

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

So far, only Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, out of the four nominated by the president, have been confirmed for approval to the Supreme Court by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



This leaves the fates of the two other nominees: Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson, hanging as parliament is yet to clearly state what its assessments of their vetting were.



But in its report on recommendations for the two confirmed judges, the Appointments Committee said something about why it came to its conclusions on the two.



Contained in a 26-page document, and signed by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, the two were described as showing a convincing knowledge of the law and its application.



“The nominees demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law and showed character and competence. They pledged to interpret the law without fear or favour and eschew partisanship in their rulings,” it stated.



It can be recalled that four nominees, including Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court; and Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal, were vetted in October 2022 after their nomination by President Akufo-Addo.



The report of the Appointments Committee did not indicate the fate of the remaining two nominees, Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu and Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and it is unclear when it would make those available to the public.



Read the full report below:







AE/WA