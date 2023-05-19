‘What nonsense’! You have turned yourself into a superhuman journalist – Nkrabea Effah Dartey slams Anas

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

n response to a recent ruling by the High Court, Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey has expressed his satisfaction with the decision that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas must remove his veil during a criminal case with former GFA president Kwasi Nyantakyi.



According to Nkrabea Effah Dartey, there is no precedent anywhere in the world where a witness testifies in court while wearing a mask.



He criticized Anas for what he perceived as an attempt to elevate himself to superhuman status and likened his methods to that of a deity, tempting others.



The lawyer further emphasized that he appreciated the High Court's order requiring Anas to reveal his face in the courtroom.



"We will thank God that in our country we still have strong Judges of the High Court who want the law to work. Since creation, I have never heard in any part of the world where a witness testifies in court wearing a mask, except in Ghana," he said.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on May 18, 2023, he questioned Anas' methods and practices, highlighting that it is nonsensical for Anas to be accompanied by two others in court with their faces concealed.



“That man who claims to be a lawyer and a journalist says that he is an investigative journalist so whenever he appears in court, he comes along with two other people with their faces covered, what nonsense is that? So, I thank God that the High Court has given an order that when Anas is coming to Court, he needs to remove his mask,” he added.



He further remarked, "You have turned yourself into a superhuman journalist, positioning yourself as if you were God, tempting people. Who in this world is pure? Who is without fault?"



The High Court's decision to compel Anas to remove his mask, at least jn chambers to Kwesi Nyantakyi during the trial has generated significant attention, prompting discussions on the boundaries of investigative journalism and courtroom procedures.



The ruling underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in legal proceedings, ensuring that all parties involved have an equal opportunity to present their case and face their accusers without anonymity.







