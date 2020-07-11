General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

‘What men can do women can do’ – Lawrence Tetteh on Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment

Founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has lauded the appointment of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama on the ticket of the opposition NDC.



He believes the time is ripe for Ghana to fully include women at all levels in political discourse in order to ensure the country achieves an appreciable level of equality in every sphere.



The former education minister became the first female running mate for a major political party in the country after battling stiff competition from former finance minister who is deemed to be favoured by the grassroots of the party.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Dr Lawrence Tetteh was however quick to add that the appointment of a female to such position does not entirely translate as victory for the opposition party.



He insisted that the victory comes from only God and not human beings.



In the same vein, the renowned evangelist also argued that Ghanaians must come to a realization the woman’s ability is as potent and strong as the man’s thus including women in political spaces must be normalized.



Dr Tetteh argued, “Come next year only God can decide who becomes our president and that is why for me, having a lady, I want to salute the ladies and congratulate them, but it’s neither here nor there. The most important thing is that we should come to that place where Ghana is ripe enough to know that what the man can do the woman can also do. We seem to be losing sight of the fact that we’re in the 21st century…where the woman’s ability is also very potent…”



He added, “…and so having a lady is just a way of saying that Ghana is ripe and of age to also include women in politics. But whether that is a plus or is a wrong is in the hands of God. As a matter of fact, it would be very unfortunate for anybody to sit down…to decide that it is a cut road…”









