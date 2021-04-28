What makes you think Akufo-Addo can delay in fulfilling promise to God but can't delay yours?- Manasseh to Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Monday, April 26, 2021, marked one year since President Akufo-Addo promised to build 88 new district hospitals across the country within twelve months.



“Fellow Ghanaians” as the president has come to be known, promised that the government would make sure the hospitals are delivered within one year, but as of Monday, April 26, 2021, a year on, he is yet to deliver on the promise he made to Ghanaians.



“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals,” he said.



To mark one year of the statement, a campaign was initiated on social media to demand accountability over progress on the supposed 88 new hospitals.



Amid these calls is a sarcastic post by ace investigative journalist Manasseh expressing bewilderment by the calls.



According to him if the President could fall on his own sword regarding his promise to build a Cathedral for God within his first term, then it should not be a surprise that he has failed to honour his promise to mere mortals.



“A man promised to build one cathedral for God if he became president. After four years of being president, he has not built even the foundation of the cathedral. That same man has promised to build you 88 hospitals in one year, and you're already complaining.



“Are you the one who impregnated God's mother? Or what makes you think you're more important than God? That he can delay in fulfilling God's promise and not yours?







