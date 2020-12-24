Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

What legacy do you intend to leave for NDC and Ghana? - Kwamena Duncan queries Mahama

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama for permitting his supporters to protest on the streets following the EC Chairperson's declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President-elect.



The former President has declined to accept the election verdict, hence doesn't see himself defeated by his political opponent.



He claims the elections were rigged and that the results are "flawed and fictional".



He also demands an independent forensic audit of the election results.



Due to the statements of the former President and some leaders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the supporters who believe he (Mahama) won the elections have been demonstrating against the Electoral Commission.



They have been marching to the EC headquarters with those in other Regions equally holding series of protests and burning car tyres in the streets to register their disgust.



Speaking on Wednesday's "Kokrokoo" programme on Peace FM, Kwamena Duncan bemoaned the behaviour of John Mahama.



He questioned the kind of legacy Mr. Mahana wants to leave for posterity.



"What legacy does former President Mahama intend to leave for the NDC? What legacy does he intend to leave for this country?"







"Why would NDC leaders in the persons of former President Mahama and the General Secretary continue to incite their supporters to go to the streets, pelt stones at the Police? Go and pelt stones at Police force, burn tyres on the streets, why? NDC, today, doesn't have leadership and the leadership that they have, that is what they're able to do?" he queried.



He feared the actions of the former President may have dire consequences in the offing.



"I cringe about the consequences into the future, what the NDC is doing today. I cringe and I pray that we will never ever get there," he stated.



Kwamena Duncan called on all Ghanaians to offer prayers for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to withstand the NDC misconduct.



"When you go on your knees, ask God to continually give President Akufo-Addo patience," he said.



In the latest development, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command has secured a court restraining order banning the NDC rank and file from embarking on further demonstrations in the Capital from Sunday, December 10, 2020 to Sunday, January 10, 2020.



A statement signed by the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service read that the "prohibition order follows an affidavit filed by the police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, kobina Ade Coker, on an intended daily protest within the above-mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the region".



The Police have, therefore "drawn the attention of the general public especially sympathizers, followers, and supporters of the NDC, to the restrictions order, and compliance".

