What kind of government is this? – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo over unpaid NSS allowance

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration for its failure to promptly pay allowances owed to National Service Personnel in the public sector.



The delay in payment, which according to Mahama has persisted since November 2023, has left service personnel grappling with financial hardship.



During his recent tour on March 22, Mahama reminisced about his tenure as President, highlighting that under his administration, service personnel allowances were consistently disbursed without delay.



He expressed surprise and disappointment at the current state of affairs.



Addressing the crowd in the local dialect, Mahama criticized the ruling government, questioning its competence and ability to meet the basic needs of the populace.



"There was never a time in my government where we were unable to pay monthly allowance, but today for five months, they are unable to pay the service personnel, and the money is not so much. About 600 cedis or 700 cedis.



“What kind of government is this? Nothing seems to be going well. The economy was bad and we are wallowing in debt, and the little amount due these personnel, you are equally unable to pay,” Mahama said.



Meanwhile, National Service personnel across the counntry have hinted at embarking on a strike to press home their demand for these allowances.





