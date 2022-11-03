What is this nonsense! - Hassan Ayariga goes berserk over current economic hardship

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga says the government must first admit that the excessive dollar transaction in businesses in the country is a major factor in the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.



"Our country is not a dollar nation, we don't deal in dollarisation of goods, why are we allowed to trade in dollar . . . Bank of Ghana is the one giving the dollars to Forex Bureaus and the Black Market," he alleged.



Venting his fustration, he wondered why we have people in government who do not understand what governance is all about and Ghanaians give them power all the time and recycle them.



"How can you give your natural and mineral resources of your country to foreigners and sit down and tell me it is PPP (Private Public Partnership) . . . I am very very upset that we have people in government who do not understand what governance is all about and you Ghanaian citizens you give them power all the time and recycle them, when we are now in difficulties you are all complaining . . . look at where we are today . . . it is very easy to control the dollar, look at what we are doing . . . " he said.



Adding that he would implement some stringent policies to curtail the situation.



"I will ban all Black Markets . . . I will ban forex bureaus in this country . . . I will ban the operation and accounts holders of foreign currencies in this country, I will close down, nobody will have a foreign currency in this country in a bank . . . " Hassan Ayariga outlined.



"What is this nonsense!" he lamented in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.



In his view, the economic situation in Ghana is becoming unbearable by the day.



" . . We should stop buying the dollar and buy RMB and go to China and buy the things , Chinese RMB is cheap . . . that is another solution," he said.