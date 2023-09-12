What is preventing you from investigating Airbus Scandal if you say it is ‘unresolved?’ – Henry Akoto to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for trying to resurrect an already dead case involving the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



Referring to how the sitting president referred to the Airbus Scandal and the supposed role of John Mahama in it while speaking at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast, Osei Akoto said that it comes to him as a shock that years after the president still refers to the case as ‘unresolved.’



He added that if the president still insists on that, he should then go ahead and get the case resolved, rather than occasionally taking swipes at his predecessor.



“7 yrs in power and you still refer to the Airbus Scandal as ‘unresolved’ yet you tout yourself as fighting corruption and funding anti-corruption institutions. What is preventing your government from investigating this so-called scandal except that you are a useless lying bunch?” he tweeted.



During his address at the opening ceremony of the Bar Conference 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to ensure that they give John Dramani Mahama another defeat in 2024 in his attempt to once again become president of Ghana.



