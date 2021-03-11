General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

What is good for Domelevo is good for other appointees above 60 – Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Political Science Expert, Prof Owusu Quarteng is calling on the President to ensure heads of state institutions above age 60 retire as has been enforced in the case of the former Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo.



In a recent piece by Prof Quarteng, he notes that despite the constitutional requirements of article 199 (1) which demands public officials to retire on attaining age 60, noted that the first term of the President was characterised by over aged individuals occupying state institutions and underscored that such individuals remain bent on retaining office in the President's second term.



"As the highest law of our land stipulates in the Article 199 (1) of the 1992 constitution, public servants must retire from the public service on attaining the age of 60 years.



The case has been different with regards to appointments of public servants who occupied higher positions in the Akuffo Addo first term in office and now seeking reappointment in his second term of office. Few can be mentioned like that of the CEO of Ghana COCOBOD, CEO of GNPC and some MD’s who crossed the retirement age even before the end of Akufo-Addo’s first term of office."



Alluding to the old adage "what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” Prof Quarteng notes that the President's decision to ask the former Auditor General to proceed on leave having been made aware of his age sets a precedent which the President must follow through to ensure that all other heads of state institutions who have attained age 60 and above go on their retirement.



“As the axiom goes, ‘what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,’ the same rod which is pointed at the Auditor General must be used when the President is set to appoint leadership for Public Institutions, agencies and other governing bodies, utmost respect must be accorded to the provisions of the constitution and all appointees should not be above age 60, this will help bring sanity to public service and project the supremacy of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.”



Touting the ability of equally competent but young individuals to deliver in the position of State CEOs, MDs, Board Chairs and other State institutions, the pro-government, Prof Quarteng stated that the President and the New Patriotic Party ought to involve the youth in the President’s second term in order to help the NPP break the 8 years syndrome come 2024.



Below is the full statement



Domelevo’s Retirement,A Clear Case Study to Government Appointees Seeking Reappointment Afer 60



The campaign to engage the service of young energetic men who are highly experienced and industrious is not cast on rocks but evidence can be drawn from the performance of CEOs, MDs, Board Chairs and other government appointees who were below 60 years of age.Their contribution to the growth of their jurisdictions and active involvement of governance in ensuring smooth implementation of government policies.



In order to break the “8 years syndrome,” where no government has been able to secure a third term in office since the practice of democratic governance in Ghana, appointees must be people who wouldn’t think of their short term gratification but keenly consider the fortunes of the party through their service at the grassroots, diligence discharge of duties, and creating opportunities for the younger generation to thrive.



Prof.Kweku Owusu Quarteng



Political Science Lecturer.



