What is Nana B doing in SHS classroom when parents have been banned – Ghanaians ask Akufo-Addo

Nana B and his team addressing students in a senior high school Nana B and his team addressing students in a senior high school


About a month ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans to restore educational activities in phases. For Senior High School students who are yet to sit for their WASSCE, the presidential directives banned parents and guardians from visiting their wards, even in emergency situations.

On the back of this, however, there is massive outrage on social media platforms after the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, is seen in a picture addressing some SHS students in a classroom.

Nana B, as he is referred to in political circles, in the picture was not alone. He was captured in the company of his team – about five men – who also took turns to address the students.

According to some social media users who took to their various handles to berate the issue, the school in question is Kumasi Anglican School (KASS) in the Ashanti Region.

Per his positions in the ruling party, some twitter users deduced that Nana B only met the students to campaign ahead of the December polls.

With some questioning the adherence to safety protocols at the meeting in question, others have called for strict sanctions against the NPP executive.

However, Nana B has corroborated the several accounts of the story in a post on his Facebook page.

He has explained the reason behind his presence in the school with his team.

His post read; "Today in Ashanti Region I had the opportunity to tour some Senior High Schools within the region together with the Ashanti Regional youth organizer Mr. Dennis Kwakwa as part of monitoring of the Voter registration exercise."

"The process was very smooth in all the institutions I visited, the students expressed excitement for having the opportunity to register and show appreciation by voting for H.E Nana Akufo-Addo & the NPP."

It is not yet clear whether or not school authorities gave permission for the said tour in the schools.

Below are some reactions on Twitter;























