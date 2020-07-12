General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What is Nana B doing in SHS classroom when parents have been banned – Ghanaians ask Akufo-Addo

Nana B and his team addressing students in a senior high school

About a month ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans to restore educational activities in phases. For Senior High School students who are yet to sit for their WASSCE, the presidential directives banned parents and guardians from visiting their wards, even in emergency situations.



On the back of this, however, there is massive outrage on social media platforms after the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, is seen in a picture addressing some SHS students in a classroom.



Nana B, as he is referred to in political circles, in the picture was not alone. He was captured in the company of his team – about five men – who also took turns to address the students.



According to some social media users who took to their various handles to berate the issue, the school in question is Kumasi Anglican School (KASS) in the Ashanti Region.



Per his positions in the ruling party, some twitter users deduced that Nana B only met the students to campaign ahead of the December polls.



With some questioning the adherence to safety protocols at the meeting in question, others have called for strict sanctions against the NPP executive.



However, Nana B has corroborated the several accounts of the story in a post on his Facebook page.



He has explained the reason behind his presence in the school with his team.



His post read; "Today in Ashanti Region I had the opportunity to tour some Senior High Schools within the region together with the Ashanti Regional youth organizer Mr. Dennis Kwakwa as part of monitoring of the Voter registration exercise."



"The process was very smooth in all the institutions I visited, the students expressed excitement for having the opportunity to register and show appreciation by voting for H.E Nana Akufo-Addo & the NPP."



It is not yet clear whether or not school authorities gave permission for the said tour in the schools.



Click ‘PHOTOS for more pictures from the meeting



Below are some reactions on Twitter;













Sermon on the mount...



Preacher: Nana B, NPP National Youth Organiser



Congregation: Akufo-Addo graduates.



Ghana dey sweeet ruff! pic.twitter.com/khz9cqihUE — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) July 11, 2020

Parents are banned from visiting their wards in these schools but the National youth organiser of the NPP ( NANA B) has been preaching the gospel according to Akufo Addo there.

I don't want to say that the NPP is desperate but this lawlessness by the NPP must stop.#AkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/aFtCAgDk0s — Godson Bobo (@godson_bobo) July 12, 2020

Here is Nana B ( Npp youth organizer ) going round schools campaigning meanwhile parents can't visit their wards in schools.

Was this the reason why schools were reopened or what ? Maybe is time for payback for free SHS .



Adebayor #Hushpuppi funny face Nana Ama pic.twitter.com/Re7LDbMU2U — HAZARD BHIM (Rebel) (@AM_Abu10) July 12, 2020

Imagine Nana B or any of his team members is positive, none of them is wearing hand gloves yet they are touching all the surfaces as they visit the schools, you can guess the rest...#Entaglement #KickNanaOut pic.twitter.com/2mM4xVzc6V — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 12, 2020

The law must deal with Nana B



Governing NPP national youth organiser, Nana 'B' and his team, spotted holding talks with some final year SHS students. This is coming at a time government has banned parents from visiting their wards on campus, due to #Covid19 scare. pic.twitter.com/RcijiPeY8u — Eugene O’Brien (@eclocks23) July 12, 2020

Parents can’t visit students but EC can; then again Nation Youth Organiser of the NPP Nana B can!



The Akufo Addo government is a lawless one!



Shame! pic.twitter.com/2WExVcA0g3 — obolo (@mr_starrrr) July 12, 2020

Is this picture of Nana B in a school (KASS) "talking to the students" (political campaigning) fake news? pic.twitter.com/GNLKuebyEF — YKGH (@IWKYKGH) July 12, 2020

So Nana B has become regular visitor to our schools even as parents are nor allowed to visit their wards pic.twitter.com/PotuSIyfzl — Nana Kodua Quarshie (@jjaqronny) July 12, 2020

Nana B is reckless and substandard just like his mentor Akudo-Addo. pic.twitter.com/9EFUKJ5kqv — Nana JM (@NanaJM91771371) July 12, 2020

(Parents) ...You were asked not to visit your kids in school even in this hard times when schools are recording Covid-19 cases ...yet NPP youth organizer Nana B and his team are going round campaigning in the name of visiting registering centers in schools — Dominique Amedeker (@MAmedeker) July 12, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.