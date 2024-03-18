What is Bawumia's political philosophy? - Prof Kobby Mensah backs Pianim's call

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Professor Kobby Mensah of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has backed calls for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to disclose his political philosophy.



The latest to make that call is Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The respected economist said in an interview on TV3, on March 5, 2024, that he would seek to know Mahamudu Bawumia's political philosophy in assessing why the vice president is seeking to become president in the first place.



Asked whether he would accept to join the Bawumia campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, he responded: "I will ask him, first of all, why do you want to become president of Ghana and he has to tell me, because I don't know his political philosophy.



"I know him as an economist, I don't know what he believes in," he submitted.



Reacting to a GhanaWeb publication of Pianim's views, the professor referenced a tweet he had made about an alleged disagreement over political philosophy between Bawumia and other party chiefs.



"When I say it (issues about Bawumia's political philosophy) they think I am “doing politics.” Apply yourself to learning and you will know. It’s taken me nearly two decades of my life learning the discipline of #politicalmarketing. You can’t take that insight from me," he captioned his tweet.





When I say it they think I am “doing politics.” Apply yourself to learning and you will know. It’s taken me nearly two decades of my life learning the discipline of #politicalmarketing. You can’t take that insight from me #pumpup! ???????? https://t.co/okFPxJjEvq pic.twitter.com/pr49SwlGgl — Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) March 13, 2024

Questions are being asked as to how Dr Bawumia selected his manifesto team and economic advisory council.



Economists, Kwame Pianim is the latest to deny being a member of Bawumia's economic advisory team. He says he is unaware of the existence of such a team and he's not part… pic.twitter.com/3W3OCWvigS — Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) March 6, 2024

