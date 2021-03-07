Politics of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: My News GH

What is Bagbin’s crime to warrant your needless attack – Ayariga asks Sammy Gyamfi

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi is being asked to provide evidence to justify his unwarranted attacks on Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin among other party leaders in Parliament he accused of compromising their positions to approve Akufo-Addo’s appointees.



“To move from criticisms to questioning the integrity of the Speaker is overstepping the boundaries. You need to show exactly what Bagbin did to become the subject of an attack,” NDC lawmaker for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga dared.



According to Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the NDC caucus in the Parliament have betrayed the party after the House voted to approve all the vetted nominees for ministerial positions Wednesday night including Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson who were previously rejected by the Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee.



“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power”, he claimed in an article



Speaking on GHOne TV Friday morning monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Minister of Information and Media Relations said even though Sammy Gyamfi could have had legitimate grounds for criticizing the leadership of the party, he had no basis to attack the respected Speaker and veteran politician.