‘What interest do you have in Damongo?’- MP’s assistant asks Dr Jinapor

Mr Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, a Research Assistant of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency, Hon Adam Mutawakilu Garlus has asked Dr Ahmed Jinapor to disclose his stand within the political equation in Gonjaland and in Ghana at large because he has all of a sudden seen the need to show his face with politicians in Damongo even when you still insist he is not a politician.



Mr Gbeadese said, Dr Jinapor has indicated over time in the media and on other platforms that he is not a politician and if he was to be one, he will owe allegiance to the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) but according to Mr Kudus, Dr Jinapor between 2013 and 2016, served in John Mahama’s administration as an appointee because he was appointed as a board member of Immigration Service but was never spotted in an NDC program but has represented his younger brother, Mr Samuel Jinapor on some programs and activities, some political.



“We in NDC in Damongo never felt your presence in government, in fact, a lot of people never even knew you were an appointee. Maybe you silently supported your brother, Hon Jinapor, which most of us didn’t see visibly as we are seeing today”; Mr Gbeadese said.



The Research Assistant to the MP for the Damongo Constituency said;

“With the ongoing voter registration exercise, and in the absence of Samuel for the first phase of the exercise, you led the NPP crew in both the region and the Damongo Constituency to monitor the exercise. Upon arrival at some polling stations, you introduce yourself as the elder brother of Samuel Jinapor, but you are always quick enough to add that you ain’t a politician though. In all these times you were moving in NPP vans with NPP regional and constituency executives. You never for once introduced yourself as the fine academic we know or at best, the eldest son of Buipewura Jinapor, who is ready to succeed the Jinapor’s when the throne becomes vacant in some years to come”.



Kudus Gbeadese said Dr Jinapor is living witness to the open display of weapons and threat to human lives by the hooligans his brother Abu Jinapor trained and brought to Damongo to cause trouble.



“You are a witness to the wanton abuse of power by your brother who you came to represent in the monitoring exercise and as I write, the nephew of the incumbent MP, Amadu Waliu was beaten to a pulp by those riff-raffs all in the name of protecting your brother’s interest”; Mr Gbeadese added.



Mr Gbeadese further said; “The worse scenario is that, your brother, Samuel Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, has engaged in an opened illegality. He has endorsed and facilitated the illegal movement of ‘political aliens’ into Damongo and in the end, use force and power to register them”.



The Research Assistant to the MP for Damomgo threatened that “in the next NDC government when H.E John Mahama wins Insha Allah, things will be different; the variables will change, that I can assure everyone especially in Gonjaland; this time, benefits will come with responsibilities; show me your work book and take your marks. We won’t sit back and watch anybody cross boundaries when the tables turn. We will fight it even if we don’t win”.

