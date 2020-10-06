General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What happened to no mass production of lawyers? - Kweku Azar asks

US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Aware

US-based Ghanaian Professor of Law and social commentator, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Aware, popularly called Prof Kwaku Azar has wondered what changed in Ghana’s legal education after a declaration that the country will not tolerate the mass production of lawyers.



According to him, the sudden upsurge in the number of students who passed the Law school entrance exams only exposes the sheer wickedness of leaders in the country.



“You begin to see the wickedness of our leaders when you see the sudden upsurge in the number of LLB candidates who are allowed to study for the QCE. From 128 to 1045!” part of his comments on the results read.



He further asked, “Whatever happened to their internet English and no mass production of lawyers?”



Prof Kwaku Azar further cautioned that Ghanaians and other stakeholders not to be carried away by the impressive increment. Noting that a huge chunk of candidates, 1,675 in total were failed in the exams.



“…But let not the sudden upsurge blind you to the fact that 1,675 LLB candidates are still being denied that mere opportunity to study for the QCE.”



It would be recalled that in July 2019, the Chief Justice then, Sophia Akuffo declared that she will not allow the mass production of lawyers in the country so long as she supervises legal education in Ghana.



Subsequent to her declaration, only 128 LLB candidates out of the staggering 1,820 candidates who sat for the 2019 entrance exams for the school could pass.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.