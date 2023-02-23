What happened to Rev. Boakye before his death – Church details

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Details have emerged in an official church document, of events that occurred prior to the passing of Rev. Dr. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, founder and general overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church.



News emerged on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, that the popular man of God had passed away after a short illness.



He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, at about 2. O clock am on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



In a press statement from the leadership of the church and signed by Legal Counsel, Alexander K.K. Abban Esq., it outlined details of when the deceased man of God took ill in October 2021 till his passing on Tuesday.



Below is the sequence of events that happened as narrated by the church:



Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye was suddenly taken ill and struck down by a stroke in the early hours of Saturday 23rd October 2021.



He was subsequently taken on admission to the Healthlink Medical Center at East Legon for further medical attention.

His condition improved tremendously after about three months, he was discharged and directed to undergo gradual physiotherapy.



He saw marked improvement in his general well-being and more importantly, in the movement of his left hand which was most greatly affected by the disease.



Following the impressive improvement in his health conditions, Rev. Boakye resumed his pastoral activities by giving virtual homilies from his base at an undisclosed location on Sundays until he physically appeared in church on New Year’s Eve to lead in the church service himself.



After this, he continued with his physiotherapeutic exercise and had regular audiences with some selected leaders of the church, family members, and his legal counsel.



On 31st January, 2023, his family was compelled to take him back to the hospital when he complained of sharp pains in his left leg.



It was detected that blood circulation to his left leg was not the best and there was the need to fly him out of the country to see further medical care and if necessary, undergo a surgical operation.



Preparations were underway to make that journey when he suddenly took ill again and was rushed to the Cardiothoracic Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he died.



