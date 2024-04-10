What exactly is your grand plan? - Franklin Cudjoe asks Akufo-Addo over sacking of SSNIT, GRA bosses

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The recent spate of dismissals and appointments made by President Akufo-Addo, including the sacking of the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang and the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Services (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah has prompted Franklin Cudjoe to question the president's intentions.



The President of IMANI-Africa in his reaction to the abrupt termination of the SSNIT Director-General's appointment, expressed concern over the lack of transparency and explanation surrounding these decisions.



Franklin Cudjoe in a Facebook post, highlighted the significant achievements made under the leadership of the Commissioner General of GRA and the outgoing SSNIT Director-General, particularly in safeguarding pension funds and improving financial performance.



“First, it was the GRA board and its Commissioner that got axed crudely by an executive fiat - no reasons given. However, under the previous board, Ghana has, for the first time, attained 14% tax to GDP ( from 11-12% for many years), a critical milestone under Ghana's IMF programme. Now, SSNIT's Director-General, who has 9 months left of his tenure, has been sacked by the President with immediate effect. There are no reasons given for terminating the DG.



“The DG's foresight and a bit of luck prevented our pensions from the unforgiving jaws of the cantankerous debt restructuring programme (DDEP) by holding minimal government paper. The DG's leadership has been unrepentant in chasing government arrears and expanding coverage to the self-employed. The leadership has managed to divest SSNIT's ownership in hotels to prevent haemorrhaging pension funds. Crucially, SSNIT has been scaling down on real estate investment, which has never been profitable but beloved by politicians with control over SSNIT,” he pointed out.





Noting the replacements of the two officials as perceived politically compliant individuals, Cudjoe raised alarm over the potential risks associated with such appointments. He cautioned against appointing individuals solely based on political allegiance and emphasizing the importance of competence and independence in leadership positions.



Cudjoe's concerns extend beyond the immediate implications for SSNIT and GRA, as he questioned the President's overarching agenda including speculations on whether these actions are aimed at consolidating political support or facilitating undisclosed contracts in the eleventh hour of the President's tenure.



According to him, these concerns have far-reaching repercussions on the country, the government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The replacements in these two institutions, GRA and SSNIT, are seen by many as very pliant political obedients. And that is dangerous. What exactly is the President's grand plan? Consolidate his base or push through curious contracts this last hour? These whimsical acts without explanation actually hurt the country, his government, party and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he wrote.







GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







