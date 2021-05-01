What exactly do you want? - Opanyin Agyekum to critics of Kissi Agyabeng's nomination

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Kofi Agyekum has said what matters most is the intelligence and competence of Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng for the Special Prosecutor position but not his age.



The 45-year-old has been nominated by the Attorney General to take the position of Special Prosecutor.



However, critics including former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini says Mr Agyabeng is too young for the position.



“Did the President search well enough and not found a worthy replacement for Martin Amidu other than Kissi Agyebeng? Why did the President settle on Agyabeng, when Agyabeng after seven years will be around 50 years?” the former MP asked.



Reacting to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's Morning show 'Kokrokoo', Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Ayekum, Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Legon queried: "what else do you want"



" . . this job is not an easy one; these same Ghanaians complained that the President was appointing people who are supposed to be on pension and now he's decided to appoint young ones; that too . . . but the most important thing is how knowledgeable he is."







