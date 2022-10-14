What do you want the police to do? – Adom-Otchere slams Agradaa’s accusers

General News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has slammed persons accusing Nana Agradaa of defrauding them under false pretences in a case of a money-doubling scam.



The Good Evening Ghana, GEG, host in an October 11 analysis of the case brought against Agradaa explained that the state cannot be drawn into the indiscretions of the complainants.



He situated the issue within the boundaries of a social problem before tasking the aggrieved parties to learn from their hard experiences.



“The problem about this matter is, it is a problem of society, it is a problem of human beings, it is not just Ghanaian human beings. We have to learn to understand that that state is not there to protect our indiscretions.



“It is there to protect you when somebody is trying to cheat you and also if you fall foul of the law, the law will have to deal with you in a certain way. But if somebody advertises on TV, I think TV stations must put a disclaimer on such adverts.”



He cited a video in which Agradaa, real name Patricia Asiedua, denied taking people’s money with the intent of defrauding them.



“There is Freedom of Worship, people can worship anything they want and worship anyhow they want. If your worship tenets require that you pay money or that you succumb to some money temptation that it will be doubled or tripled.



“And you go and submit yourself to it and it goes bad, our state police, rarely what do you want them to do?



“We have to get into this situation where we understand that indiscretion cannot be protected by the state police. You have to learn your lesson and next time, just don’t do it,” he stressed.



Background



Agradaa, founder and leader of Heavenway Champion Ministries International, facing two counts of defrauding by false pretences. She appeared for the second time in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and was denied bail.



She had been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court on Monday for a three-day period. With the latest bail denial, she will spend the weekend in custody and reappear early next week.



Agradaa was arrested last Sunday after widespread reports that she had duped some members of her church in an alleged money-doubling scheme.



According to the victims, they attended her church and gave out their monies in various amounts after she had advertised to give them multiples of their offerings.



The charges against Agradaa, who pleaded not guilty at the court’s previous sitting, include charlatanic advertisement.



According to her, she is innocent of the charges as she never duped anyone, as alleged.



