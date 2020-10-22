Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

What did you leave at the Presidency you want to go for – Kabo asks Mahama

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, MP, Lawra

Member of Parliament (MP) of the Lawra constituency in the Upper West Region of Ghana, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo has questioned the rationale behind the insistence of the former President on getting back to the Jubilee House as President of Ghana.



According to him, John Mahama has occupied every political position in the country and therefore should never have thought of coming back to seek for power after he was humiliated in the 2016 elections by the NPP.



To him, John Dramani Mahama’s reelection bid is an indication that the former President has no shame and is greedy.



“Let’s not make a mistake as Northerners. What is it that John Mahama is looking for at the Presidency? You’ve been an Assemblyman, from Assemblyman to MP, from MP to Minister, from Minister to Vice President, from Vice President to President, from President to former President, from former President to opposition candidate, what at all do you want?”.



He asked at a public event at Chereponi covered by MyNewsGh.com.



He charged the people of the North to vote for the Akufo-Addo led administration to ensure that Ghana’s future is made brighter.

