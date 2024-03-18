What did you call Mahama's power crisis? - A Plus punches ECG over 'dumsiesie' excuse

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, well known as A Plus, has rejected claims by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that the current power outages are meant to maintain their systems (dumsiesie) and not as a result of problems they are encountering.



He argued that during John Dramani Mahama’s tenure as president, he was lambasted and chastised for being responsible for the power crisis, which many people referred to as ‘dumsor.’



Speaking on the UTV's United Showbiz programme, monitored by GhanaWeb, A Plus indicated that the NPP government is struggling because they despise honesty and are fond of concealing their shortfalls.



“We should be truthful to ourselves. ECG is saying the current power crisis is termed ‘dumsiesie’ and not ‘dumsor.’ During John Mahama’s time, did he turn off the lights to look for his girlfriend? The first time I experienced dumsor in Ghana was in 1998. By then was Mahama in power? No. Former President Kufour made some efforts to resolve it by building a dam.



“During Mahama’s time, there were so many things he had to do, but we were all made to believe that he was responsible for the power outages. It is wrong for us to criticize NDC and keep quiet during NPP’s tenure. The NPP government is where it finds itself today because they are not truthful to themselves,” he said.



Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the unstable nature of the power supply in the country recently, and the government has been urged to put measures in place to fix the problems.



According to the ECG, the power outages are a result of maintenance works that are ongoing to resolve some challenges (dumsiesie), not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB