What are you bringing to the election 2024 table? - Akomea quizzes Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Vice Chairman of the Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team and the Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has said that former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress’ 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity and relevance.



The former Okaikwei South legislator expressed scepticism in the 24-hour economy mantra of the John Mahama-NDC campaign team.



In an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, monitored by Peacefmonline.com, Nana Akomea questioned the feasibility of the proposal as far as practical market conditions are concerned.



“What will emerge in the campaign if Mahama says 24-hour economy? Me, I don’t understand it. When you ask them, they say it means people selling ‘waakye’ can do so throughout the night. When you ask another, they say farmers can farm throughout the night.



“They say they will put street lights there, give free electricity and all of that. Depending on who you speak to, they give you all kinds of explanations. Oye Bampoe Addo said this week that farmers can farm throughout the day. So it’s not very clear. You can’t legislate market conditions, you can’t pass a law and say Citi FM and all radio stations should run 24 hours,” he asserted.



Nana Akomea emphasized that the focus should be on what they bring to the table and their propositions instead of championing a cause that lacks clarity.



Comparing the two main contenders for the the December 2024 general elections, Nana Akomea said,



“What are the two gentlemen bringing to the table? What are their visions? What are the offer prepositions? This business that, oh, Bawumia is part of Akufo-Addo, he’s part of the difficulty. If you listen to the NDC, Bawumia is responsible for the difficulty. All of that will die down,” he said.



Akomea underscored the significance of Bawumia’s proposal to stabilize the economy using gold. He explained Bawumia’s intention to establish a gold purchase programme by the Bank of Ghana, emphasizing the revolutionary nature of the idea.



“Bawumia’s message is that I’m going to put this country on the gold standard. One of the biggest things we have in this country that affects the cost of living is the instability of the cedi because we are an import-dependent economy. We import so much, so there’s a demand for dollars, which makes the cedi weak.



“One way of holding your currency is by pitching it on gold. We produce the best gold in the world. We have 8 tons. The whole concept of using gold as a stabilising force for the currency has not occurred to us since Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s time.



“Bawumia says I’m going to have a gold purchase programme by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). He’s going to tap into the gold; he’s not going to encourage foreigners. He’s going to have foreigners come into the country with their expertise and capital.



“The ownership will be Ghanaian. We will mine the gold for our reserves and fix the cedi. These ideas are revolutionary,” the former MP for Okaikwei South said.