What President Akufo-Addo wrote in Prince Philip’s book of condolence

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed the book of condolence for Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth.



President Akufo-Addo in tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh expressed the appreciation of Ghanaians to the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.



He also conveyed the thoughts and concerns of Ghanaians over his demises.



The President wrote: “We were all very sad in Ghana to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He has many admirers in Ghana who have vivid memories of his visit to our country.



“We appreciate very much the works of this body, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, which has benefited hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians.”



He added: “We express our deep condolences to Queen Elizabeth II in her period of mourning and loss. We pray for God's strength for her, her children and family and also ask for God's blessing in this period. May his soul rest in peace.”



In an earlier statement issued on his passing, President Akufo-Addo revealed that over 750,000 Ghanaians benefitted from the works of Prince Philip.



“The Ghanaian people have excellent memories of his dynamic and engaging personality”.



“Prince Philip’s life had a positive impact on us in Ghana. Over 750,000 young Ghanaians have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, the great initiative he established in 1956, some 65 years ago, to unearth talents among young people the world over”.



“It is now known in Ghana as the Head of State Awards Scheme and I had the honour, two days before his death, of cutting the sod for the construction of its own administrative office building, making Ghana one of the few countries in the world and second in Africa to have such an office,” it added.



