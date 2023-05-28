What Paul Adom-Otchere said about Sir Adjaye and ‘Rwandan National Cathedral’

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Broadcaster and Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company, Paul Adom-Otchere, is being called out by some Ghanaians for claims he made during his Good Evening Ghana programme on Thursday, May 24, 2023.



These Ghanaians, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samul Okudzeto Ablakwa, accuse Paul Adom-Otchere of lying about his claim that the Rwanda government has contracted the architect of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Sir David Adjaye for a similar project.



Here are the claims Adom Otchere made:



The broadcaster, who was referring to a news article, said that Rwandan President Paul Kagame wants to build a cathedral for his country before he leaves office because he has realised its importance to their development.



He said that Ghanaians have been urging the government of Ghana to learn from Rwandans and now the Rwandan president is leading them to construct a cathedral.



“The people who have been calling on us Ghana to be like Rwanda… see what is happening in Rwanda. They have called Sir David to build them guess what, a Cathedral for Kigali



“Paul Kagame has called Sir David that what is Ghana saying about you. … And they are building a Cathedral in Rwanda.



"And they are building it with taxpayers’ money because Kagame has taken the decision that as he is getting ready to exit, he needs to put the cathedral inside the ground of Rwanda,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to think deeply about whether Ghana needs a cathedral or not, saying, “Some of us believe we do and we will dedicate all the strength in our spirit and in our soul to make sure that Ghana receives a cathedral in Accra”.



