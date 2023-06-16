What Owusu Bempah said in the alleged leaked audio threatening IGP, Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

An alleged audio recording attributed to Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has surfaced, where he is heard issuing threats against the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare.



The leaked audio, contains menacing remarks directed towards the IGP, citing recent arrests and alleged maltreatment as the motivation behind the threats.



In the audio, Prophet Owusu Bempah claims to have played a significant role in the election of President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo and highlighted the sacrifices made to secure his victory.



Shockingly, he alleges that some individuals lost their lives, others suffered serious accidents and endured amputations as part of these sacrifices. The controversial man of God warns IGP Dampare that he will deeply regret assuming the position and hints at his intention to retaliate for the alleged mistreatment during his arrest and an alleged plot to assassinate him.



The leaked audio further reveals Prophet Owusu Bempah instructing an unidentified person to deliver his message to Dampare.



The instructions include asking specific questions regarding past interactions with President Akufo-Addo, inquiring about the relationship between Owusu Bempah and the president's wife, and urging Dampare to seek information from media personality Captain Smart about Owusu Bempah's activities/sacrifices prior to Akufo-Addo's presidency.



Prophet Owusu Bempah repeatedly emphasizes his belief that without his involvement, Akufo-Addo would not have ascended to the presidency.



He alleges that his actions compelled the president to conceal certain activities while abroad and return to Ghana. The prophet also maintained that as a result of Dampare’s treatment meted out to him, both he and Dampare are now on a collision course.



Read a transcription of the audio below:



"Maame, tell Dampare that Akufo-Addo is aware of my contributions to his success, and now that I have started making noise, he is feeling the pressure. Tell Dampare that I am saying that he will regret becoming IGP, and tell him I said what I will do to him in Ghana he will regret. Let him know that if it wasn’t for me Akufo-Addo couldn’t have become president. Tell him because Akufo-Addo became president, someone’s leg has been amputated… Someone’s car somersaulted on Tema Motorway, ask him if the time I met with Akufo-Addo he was there. Ask him if he knows the relationship I have with Akufo-Addo.



“Ask him about the time when Akufo-Addo's wife and Aunty Ama Busia came to me. Where was Dampare standing then? Tell Dampare to contact Captain Smart and find out what Owusu Bempah did before Nana Addo became president. Does he think Nana Addo's presidency was a simple matter? Does he know the sacrifices we made? It was due to that that Maame Gladys Asmah died, and because of that, Maama Ama Busia's leg had to be amputated. If he wants to hear the things, I can reveal in this country...



“Akufo-Addo did not become president easily. Because of Akufo-Addo's presidency, Maame Gladys Asmah died ... if someone hadn't died, Akufo-Addo wouldn't have become president. Does he know the secret actions we took? Akufo-Addo has summoned NPP leaders to ask them to plead with me. He was abroad, and it was because of me that he had to shelve his activities and return to Ghana. He didn't realize what Dampare did to me, the way they came after me, him, and Kofi Boakye.



“Tell Dampare that he has met his match, and he will see what I will do to him. If it wasn't for me, Akufo-Addo wouldn't have become president, never. Because of Akufo-Addo, a young guy named Albert who gathered NPP supporters to approach me had his car somersaulted on the Tema Motorway. It was so severe that they had to cut the car before retrieving his body...



“ Do you know how much I have suffered because of Akufo-Addo? Tell him that Owusu Bempah has contacted you and that I will do something to him in this country (Ghana) that will make him flee. Let him know that the two of us cannot be contained in Ghana. And tell him that I will show him that I made Akufo-Addo a sitting president before he was appointed as the IGP. Also, inform him that he cannot kill me or harm me in any way. Let him joke around, and he will see what I am capable of.



“Tell him that I will never forgive him on this earth... the way he and Victor Kusi Boateng were coming to kill me in Kumasi. I have all the information. So, I am giving you this message. Inform him that I have already told Ernest Owusu Bempah and Chairman Wontumi. Chairman Wontumi doesn't even pick up my calls. If you don't pass on this message to Dampare, I will be disappointed in you. Tell Dampare that he will regret his position as IGP,” part of the audio said in Twi.







