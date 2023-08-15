What Otumfuo said before destooling childhood friend as Nkonsonhene

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had destooled one of his subchiefs citing disrespect for a ruling he had made on a land litigation between the chief and another.



In a video shared on YouTube by the Royal Palace MultiMedia page, the Gyaasefuor submitted the now destooled Nkonsonhene, Nana Osei Tiri II, before a gathering of the Asanteman Council.



The complainants in the case laid out their accusation that despite Otumfuo’s ruling that a contested piece of land be off limits for the parties, the Nkonsonhene had flouted that rule and taken his people to go as far as starting to develop the land.



Otumfuo embargoed access to the land and had called for the two parties to bring their plans for him give a final ruling on the matter but Nana Osei Tiri II flouted that position.



Otumfuo’s linguist who cross examined the Nkonsonhene established that the subchief had misconducted himself. His attempts to explain himself turned out to be insufficient leading to the decision to destool him.



In pronouncing on the matter, the Otumfuo said the Nkonsonhene had been derelict for some time failing to carry out basic rites of his office.



He alluded to his childhood friendship with the Nkonsonhene as part of the reason he was treating his stool with disdain before removing him from office.



"Kyidonhene is available but you were misconducting yourself. When Kyeame Duah was alive, I told you to go and solve the issues, he died long before Bonsu came in, till date you are litigating over a land. I am right?



"You came to meet Atenehene. I have overlooked you for too long. I was here with you since childhood and we are serving together, so you have become pompous. Yaw Duah, I have been here with you for long in service so you have become ungovernable.



"You are unable to carry out basic rites, you haven’t seen your stool for years now …. Today this day, you are destooled."







