What Ntim Fordjour said that caused an uproar online

John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education is in the trends after he threw shots at the former president and NDC presidential flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



His comments come after the former president, in a Facebook Live session, promised to cancel teacher licensure exams, claiming that an improvment in the quality of teaching and examinations at the Colleges of Education was needed..



In a post shared via his X (formerly Twitter), John Ntim Fordjour accused the former president of lacking vision and of being a threat to the progress of Ghana.



He accused the former president of cancelling good opportunities, including the allowances, the free SHS policy, and the teacher licensure policy.



“There are leaders who establish policies and introduce new systems for the good of our people and for the development of our nation. This one lacks vision. He only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies at every opportunity. He cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees. He's threatened to cancel free SHS. Now he's further threatening to cancel the game-changing teacher licensure policy,” he said.



John Ntim Fordjour further decried Mahama as a threat, accusing him of being desperate for power.



"Mahama is by far the biggest threat to Ghana's progress. The alternative is empty! No vision, just desperate for power, which was once incompetently handled. #SayNotoMahama,” he posted.



