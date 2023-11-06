What NDC gurus have said about Dr Bawumia's being elected NPP flagbearer

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The largest opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appear to be happier about the outcome of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries, which saw Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia elected as the party’s flagbearer.



Some political analysts and leading members of NPP, including the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have indicated that the margin of victory for Dr Bawumia shows that the party has more work to do if it wants to remain in power.



NDC members, on the other hand, are 'rejoicing' about the outcome of the NPP presidential primaries, with leading members of the party saying that they have won the 2024 elections in advance given that Dr Bawumia is the presidential candidate of the ruling party.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that Dr Bawumia getting only about 62 percent of votes for NPP delegates shows that his own party members don’t have confidence in him.



The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Richard Asiedu, has called on NDC supporters to start celebrating because they have already won the 2024 elections.



The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has said that Dr Bawumia cannot be the President of Ghana because he is responsible for the current economic mess the country is seeing.



Below are some reactions of some leading members of the NDC on Bawumia’s victory:





Just imagine if they got the 80% they were unknowingly shouting about, or even got 70%… ha ha ha!! ????????????????



The true verdict is out now, and his unpopularity within his NPP is clear… and they’ve all gone into hibernation. — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 5, 2023

After all the whipping in line, the plenty kudi, the paa paa [of at least 70% or more] the Lying One only got 61%? — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 5, 2023

His forecaster misled him by predicting: 73-25-2. Imagine the disappointment when the draw turned out to be: 61-37-1 . I'm told the new independent forecaster in GH does some good work and his predictions were closer to the actual outcome! pic.twitter.com/odjlu9GYl0 — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) November 5, 2023

The unbridled corruption, the unbridled vote buying and political manipulation notwithstanding, the outcome of the NPP election has been underwhelming and all the powers that be are aware, that the gamble failed and explains the rather muted reaction to the @MBawumia victory! — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) November 6, 2023

Everything that has happened under this economy is the responsibility of Dr. Bawumia, because he is the one President Akufo-Addo ordained to be in charge of the economy - Felix Kwakye Ofosu#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/3XOCE06UHv — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 6, 2023

The track record of Dr. Bawumia, the newly elected flagbearer of the NPP as the head of the economic management team has proven to be a complete disaster.

He has been at the forefront of championing empty sloganeering and making numerous promises, that were never fulfilled.



The… — Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (@ArmahKofiBuah) November 5, 2023

While focusing on the shambolic NPP presidential primaries note that since the closure of outpatient department of the renal unit in May more than 19 outpatients have died Sadly, as of today the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dialysis unit remains closed#seriousleadershipcrisis — Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah (@GEssikado) November 5, 2023

For those who insist on purely Vice Presidential records,JM makes Bawumia look like a school boy when their respective records are assessed. Here you go! pic.twitter.com/zvofAkU5W4 — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) November 6, 2023

Here is a billboard mounted in April,2019 advertizing a Bawumia-led EMT Townhall Meeting in Accra. It was at this event that he announced the Benchmark Revenue reductions which were later reversed. Those attempting to delink him from the present economic disaster are a huge joke! pic.twitter.com/ehaIUHh33Y — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) November 5, 2023

In opposition, Bawumia waxed lyrical about the economy and propounded lofty textbook theories on prudent economic management.



He was selected as running mate due to his background as an economist and eventually became Vice President and Chairman of the Economic Management Team-… pic.twitter.com/konbnnAdnr — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) November 5, 2023

BAI/OGB