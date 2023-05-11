What John Mahama said about Dr Duffuor’s injunction application

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to the injunction application on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Saturday, May 13, 2023, elections.



The application, by one of the presidential candidate hopefuls of the party, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, is influenced by his concerns about the electoral album of the NDC.



Reacting to the application, which was filed on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, John Mahama told delegates, while in Wa, that he is hopeful the hurdle will be crossed.



“We know on Saturday, God willing, we have a little obstacle to cross because of an injunction one candidate has placed on the primaries but we are hopeful that some understanding can be reached so that we go ahead with these primaries, and so on Saturday, we will come together and vote for our parliamentary candidates and our presidential candidates,” he is quoted to have a said in a 3news.com report.



Duffuor files injunction against NDC primaries



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The lawsuit specifically named as respondents the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, along with fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Dramani Mahama and another contender, Kojo Bonsu.



According to the writ, the defendants have been commanded to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.



The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.



An earlier communique from the camp of Dr. Duffuor alleged certain irregularities and concerns regarding the integrity of the upcoming primaries, prompting him to seek legal intervention.







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AE/OGB