What Joe Wise said about traders that has sparked anger

Following the approval of some taxes by Ghana’s parliament, some trade unions have been protesting.



The three Bills - Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022; and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022, are expected to generate about GHC4 billion annually.



But the impact of these taxes on businesses has warranted protests from some trade groups, including the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), whose argument is that things are already difficult in the economy, amidst high tariffs.



Reacting to this, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, while discussing issues regarding the concerns of some of these groups on the approval of the taxes, said Ghanaian traders are over-exploiting buyers.



According to Joe Wise, who doubles as the Member of Parliament of Bekwai, traders keep overpricing their goods and services to make extra profit at the detriment of buyers and consumers.



These were his words;



“GUTA should be fair to this country. They are always talking about taxes and yet they are over-exploiting Ghanaians and I am saying this without fear. I bought these tiles you see in China, some of the highest grades you can get.



"But I bought less than a fraction of what they (GUTA) sell on the market which even the weakest in China. I also paid import duties. They are dishonest, they are under-declaring and inflating the prices to make huge profits on any product”



“If GUTA were to pay the right taxes on imported products, it should reflect in how much revenue we generate. Government runs a budget deficit every year and is compelled to borrow to finance the budget. So the truth of the matter is that we (as a nation) are not paying enough taxes.



"...90 percent of West Africa countries cannot match Ghana in terms of development and infrastructure yet they pay more taxes than us. And yet the educated ones among GUTA are always complaining about taxes,” he explained to the morning show host at Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



GUTA reacts:



GUTA has since responded to Joe Wise’ comments, describing his comments as arrogant, ignorant, and disrespectful.



In a statement signed by their General Secretary, Alfa Shaban, the Association indicated that their members have been forced to increase prices because of the several taxes they have to pay on their goods and products.



They, therefore, demanded a retraction and an unqualified apology.



“We have listened to and read the unguarded statements made by no mean a person than the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and demand an immediate retraction and unqualified apology to GUTA and all members of the business community.



“We condemn in no uncertain term the statements, and the sheer arrogance and complete ignorance exhibited on the genuine inputs GUTA made on those three taxes he mentioned.”



