General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

What Ghanaians are saying about Akufo-Addo’s 14th address

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is President of the Republic of Ghana

Another Sunday evening it was, and ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ characterised the screens of virtually every citizen who wanted to know what was new as far as the fight against Coronavirus in Ghana was concerned.



There had been 13 addresses from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so far, and this was the 14th.



Ghanaians were even more anxious because the President had just returned from a 14-day self-isolation period after coming into contact with a Coronavirus-infected person early this month.



The message did come, and with some goodies; free electricity supply to lifeline tariff customers until the end of the year and a reduction of the Communication Service Tax from 9 to 5 percent effective September 2020.



Businesses also got a package; a Guarantee Scheme of 2 bn Ghana cedis to enable businesses access credit at more affordable rates.



The address also came with further easing of restrictions; phase 3. Churches can now operate at full capacity for 2 hours at a time, bus operators and all commercial vehicles can take the maximum capacity, and tourist sites can start operating.



What do Ghanaians think about these?



So loading trotro full with passengers only for them to get to the Church and practice social distancing is part of the innovative ideas the NPP praises themselves and Nana Addo of having right?Nyansa b3n ni

No wonder their totem is an elephant.@tabi_henry @CheEsquire @Dorsty1R — BosomeNkronBa (@nkron_ba) July 27, 2020

But Nana Addo paa, you lift ban on all these restrictions but you no go make we pray Eid ? Oh ! — Jaabs ???? (@mo_jaabs) July 26, 2020

So trotro front seat will take two passengers plus driver now in this social distancing era.







Was Nana Addo's speech hacked or something? ???? — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) July 27, 2020

The way Nana Addo keeps extending free water and electricity supply dier..the Landlords and Land ladies will soon organize aayalolo bus to Benin p3333???????????? — Enarya???????? (@iamowusuaa) July 24, 2020

Nana Addo has really disappointed Ghanaians. Why the sudden speed of easing ristrictions as if there is a vaccine.#JoySMS — Asafo Post Malone!!! (@IamaGoldberg1) July 27, 2020

Nana Addo see say election dey come so he open drinking spots like the old men for my area no go vote ???????? — Sb k. GYESi ???????????? (@_gyesi) July 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians, Nana Addo is looking fly — Akosua May???? (@Akosuahmay) July 26, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians, Nana Addo was trying to tell you that wearing of nose mask is compulsory ooo???? — Afia?? (@afi_aaaa) July 26, 2020

Nana addo is raising bands on drinking spots eiii how can a drunk man observe social distance an and wear a nose mask???????????? — tweets God (@GodfredDA1) July 27, 2020

Fellow Ghanaians, the uplifting of bans and restrictions no , the president is treating it like dry gin .



Nana Addo bu no tot tot — Wo wofa Kojo???? (@kojo_mufasah) July 26, 2020

