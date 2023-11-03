What Ghana is practising is not taxation, but a sponsored robbery - Prof Godfred Bokpin

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has vehemently criticised Ghana's tax system, labelling it as state-sponsored robbery, rather than a legitimate taxation structure.



Speaking on 3FM on Friday, November 3, 2023, Prof Godfred Bokpin, noted that Ghana is currently not practising a legitimate tax system, but rather a system where the government continually dupes the citizens.



“Let me tell you something, what Ghana is practising is not taxation, it is robbery. What we are presiding over right now is not taxation, it is not borne out of tax policy, it is state-sponsored robbery in the form of taxes,” he said.



Prof Bokpin further stressed on the point that there are excessive layers of taxes prevalent in the country, particularly the burdensome levies imposed at the ports.



He questioned the feasibility of expecting substantial private sector growth and job creation in the midst of such excessive taxation policies.



“Where will we find the kind of taxes we have in the country? Go to the ports and see the layers of taxes. How do you do that and you expect your private sector to grow and create jobs.



“We will be unique to think that by presiding over this fiscal regime, tax and the rest of them somehow, private sector led economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth will just happen, no. What we call nation building is intentional, it's a creation,” he stated.



Furthermore, Prof Bokpin emphasised the need for intentional measures in nation-building.



"We will be unique to think that by presiding over this fiscal regime, tax and the rest of them somehow, private sector-led economic transformation and inclusive productivity growth will just happen, no. What we call nation-building is intentional, it's a creation," he stressed.



Additionally, the economist cautioned against the creation of a financially repressed society, warning that corruption would likely concentrate financial control among a few, exacerbating societal inequality.



“We are creating a financially repressed society where a few people through corruption will be at the top control of financial affairs,” he added.

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



