What George Bush said about Theresa Kufuor when he visited Ghana in 2008

In February 2008, during the final year of the last term of John Agyekum Kufuor, he hosted the sitting President of the United States at the time, George Bush, and his wife.



During the visit, the US president and his wife were hosted to a state dinner where the POTUS briefly said something about the First Lady Theresa Kufuor, who has just been announced dead.



Theresa Kufuor, who was a retired midwife, is reported to have died at the age of 88 at home, although there has not been an official statement to this effect yet.



During that visit to Ghana, President George Bush delivered a short speech at the state dinner, where he celebrated the hospitality of the people of Ghana.



“I don't think I have been to a country where the people have been more friendly, more open. We appreciate so very much your hospitality, and I really appreciate the George Bush Motorway,” he said.



Before he concluded his address, he described Theresa Kufuor, the First Lady as ‘gracious,’ while thanking the Ghanaian people.



“I thank you for your leadership. I thank you for your kindness. And I offer a toast to you, your gracious wife, and to the noble people of Ghana. God bless,” he concluded.



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the second first couple of the fourth republic had barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



The former president once revealed that he married Theresa a year after they got to know each other.



In an interview with Adom TV's Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, Kufuor disclosed that they met at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in 1961 in London.



He added that he had just completed his law course the same year Theresa finished her nursing programme in Scotland.



“We got talking at the dance and became friends who got married in 1962 and gave birth to our first child in 1963, the second in 1964," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Watch the video of George Bush addressing the gathering during the state dinner in his honour:







