What Akufo-Addo, Napo said about Fomena MP vs What they say now

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Andrew Amoako Asiamah and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may have won the presidential elections but the success of his next government hangs in a balance, as he is on a brink of being supervised by a hung parliament.



As it stands, there is no clear majority in parliament per the data released by the Electoral Commission. The NPP caucus which initially held 169 seats has lost 32 of them in the December 7 elections.



The NDC caucus, almost at par with the NPP holds 136 seats with one outstanding result yet to be declared and an independent candidate.



However, in what many have described as an intriguing turn of events, the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah who was ousted from the NPP for his decision to go Independent after deciding not to contest his party’s primaries, has won his seat.



He, according to many has become the literal representation of the famous biblical quote “the stone which the builders rejected will become the cornerstone.”



For NPP to hold majority seats, Mr Amoako Asiamah’s alignment with them will be key. But with all that has transpired, the question remains if he will be ready to sweep it under the carpet and go back to his party.



-I can’t work with Fomena MP – Akufo-Addo-



The president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo during one of his campaign trails in the Fomena enclave announced categorically, that he will not be able to work with the Fomena MP.



His reason was that the MP, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has disrespected him.



In the Presidents words; “Anyone who parades himself as a member of the NPP yet goes independent is not a true member of the party. Yes, if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool member of the party, you won’t go independent. Especially when I personally made attempts to engage you and you fail to show up. Then you have no respect for me and you can’t work with me. I can’t work with anyone who doesn’t have respect for me. That’s why I ask you to vote for NPP.”



This was an attempt to court dissatisfaction for the MP who had chosen to go independent.







-Go and burn the sea - Napo tells Fomena MP



With similar disdain and aggression, the Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh who is also the MP for Manhyia South stated his resentment towards the MP for his decision.



Napo said amongst other things that the NPP could win hands down without Mr Asiamah. But they lost.



Visibly angry Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said during the campaign; “…They said he’s called Asiamah. Listen carefully, if our predecessors had not made room for us to compete too, we wouldn’t have been here. If Atta Boafo had left the party after losing, he wouldn’t have been an Ambassador now. But if you won power for us recently but Fomena constituents have rejected you yet you have refused to understand, then go and burn the sea. Because this is not the first time the people of Fomena have changed their MP.”



The MP was subsequently expelled from parliament after the leadership of the NPP wrote to demand such actions.



General Secretary of the party, John Boadu wrote, “The Party has noted that the Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who was elected to Parliament on the ticket of the Party has filed to contest as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate. By so doing, he has presumably vacated his Seat in Parliament pursuant to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic.”



Now, he’s back as the man in the spotlight.







-We'll welcome you back - NPP to Fomena MP...-



Coming to full terms with the reality and the changes he could bring to the table, the Fomena MP-elect has been invited back into the NPP.



During an interaction on CitiNews, the General Secretary of NPP John Boadu said the party will be willing to take him back, via all the processes, if he decides to align with them in parliament.



“He still insists that he is a party member but by his actions, he forfeited his membership. He can reapply, he can decide to join us. It is not a decision that can be taken by another body on the National Executive Committee. It is early days yet but if he clearly shows up to join the party, we will take him through the process and see what can be done about it”, he explained.



As a matter of fact, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu confirmed in a media interaction that the party has begun engagements with Andrew Amoako Asiamah to get him back of their side to secure majority seats.



“He will decide. [Currently] there is an engagement by both sides [both NPP and NDC] to get him on their side,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told JoyNews.



It waits to be seen what decision Mr Asiamah would take ahead of the inauguration of the 8th Parliament on January 6, 2021.





