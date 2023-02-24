What Akua Donkor told Alan Kyerematen ahead of NPP primaries

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Leader and founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has disclosed to the aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, how precious the NPP is to her heart.



Akua Donkor, who is also running for the presidency, said she has always admired the ruling party and wishes Alan Kyerematen the best of luck in the upcoming election.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the two politicians are seen hugging after the latter had visited the Oti region as part of his regional campaign as he seeks to become the NPP flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



Akua Donkor revealed that she’s putting up an office space in the region and upon hearing of the presence of Alan, she realizes it was prudent to meet him and exchange pleasantries.



“I’m putting up a building in this region, and upon realizing your presence, I had to come and greet you… For NPP you’re dear to my heart. And you’re also one of my own, so for this one, we’re on the same page,” Akua Donkor said amid laughter.



Alan among other candidates in the NPP will be contesting in the upcoming NPP primaries in the race to elect who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.



Watch them in the video below:





AM/SARA