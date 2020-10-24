Regional News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Weta residents wowed over Ghana Air Force helicopter display

When the Helicopter arrived at Weta

Residents of Weta, the town that hosts the Ketu North Municipal Hospital have been thrown into a state of massive jubilation when a helicopter which belongs to the Ghana Armed Force engaged in an amazing aerial display.



This happened when the president, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was due to arrive the Weta Township where he had commissioned a 60-bed hospital for the people of the Ketu North Municipality on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.



The helicopter, which is believed to be doing aerial surveillance of the area prior to the arrival of the president and his entourage circled the venue for four consecutive times before leaving for Dzodze, the Municipal capital where the aircraft repeated the amazing displays it was engaged in earlier at Weta.



Residents who all gathered at the venue waiting for the president’s arrival cheered, danced and shouted when the helicopter was in action. Some even waved repeatedly at the helicopter.



It is no doubt that some of the residents may have seen the aircraft for the first time in their lives.



The helicopter was so close to the ground that every part of it as well the white helmet of the pilot were all showing clearly.



Weta, which is the hometown to the late statesman and academic, Prof. Kofi Awoonor, the Anyidohos and high life singer, Praye Tietie was so lively yesterday as everyone trooped to the new hospital premises to catch a glimpse of the President, the first gentleman of the land.





