Western region NPP polls: Vetting held for 25 aspirants in nine constituencies

Politics of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Twenty-five Parliamentary hopefuls will compete in nine constituencies in the Western Region for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries.



These constituencies comprise Tarkwa Nsuaem, Ahanta West, Mpohor, Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado–Ketan, and Shama.



In accordance with the timelines in the Rules and Regulations Governing the Conduct of the Parliamentary Primaries in Constituencies with Sitting MPs, the New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, commenced the vetting of the prospective Parliamentary Aspirants.



Day one began with aspirants from the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency with two new aspirants, Gordon Opoku Boateng, the former 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP, and Francis Elliason filing to contest the incumbent, Hon George Mireku Duker.



Ahanta West Constituency saw some 4 persons presenting themselves to vie to represent the party as its Parliamentary candidate come December 7, 2024.



One of the four aspirants includes the Municipal Chief Executive John Agyare, who believes he is the right man to retain the seat, despite the stiff opposition from Francis Pobee, John Yankey, and Emmanuel Appau.



The final vetting on the first day was for the Essikado Ketan Constituency where the former regional secretary for the party Charles Bissue is battling with the deputy CEO for the National Lottery Authority Horma Akasi Miezah and Nana Osei Tutu Agyemang.



The second day of the vetting saw the vetting of hopefuls from four constituencies including Kwesimintsim, Effia, Takoradi, and Sekondi.



The vetting kicked off with the Kwesimintsim Constituency, where incumbent MP, Dr Prince Hamid Armah is being contested by Dr. Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden former Deputy CEO, NHIA).



Then came the turn of Effia Constituency, where incumbent three-time MP and Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe is being contested by new entrant Lawyer Isaac Yaw Boamah.



The battle for the Takoradi parliamentary is seeing three candidates aspire for the ticket, including an incumbent member of parliament who is also the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, two-time aspirant Fredrick Sam-Inkoom, and the newest addition Richard Addison locking horns.



Sekondi Constituency concluded the second day’s proceedings, with incumbent MP, Andrew Egyapa Mercer who is the deputy minister for energy, vying for the seat with his contender Benjamin Paa Kwasi Moses.



The final day of the vetting process saw contenders from the Shama constituency and Mpohor constituency. In Shama, Samuel Ericson Abekah Esq, a first-term incumbent MP is facing a stiff contest from Joseph Amoah, a former District Chief Executive, and a banker, Isaac Kwamena Afful. While in Mpohor we have the first-term incumbent MP John Sanie faces a contest from the immediate past two-time MP, Alex Kofi Agyekum whom he defeated in the 2020 primaries, and Philip Asirifi Cobbinah.



Notably, all aspirants have successfully navigated the vetting process, building anticipation for the upcoming January 27 primaries.