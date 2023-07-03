Western, Western North Regional GBA hold church service for 41st anniversary of murdered judges

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: GNA

Judges, lawyers, and members of the Western and Western North Regional branches of the Ghana Bar Associations (GBA), on Sunday, attended church service at the Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi to mark the 41 anniversary of three murdered High Court judges.



In attendance were the Supervising High Court, High Court Judges, and Lower Court Judges.



Glowing tributes were paid to the three murdered judges- Justice Fred Poku Sarkodee, Justice Cecilia Koranteng Addow, and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong.



The three judges and a retired army officer Major Sam Acquah were abducted on the night of June 30, 1982, and brutally murdered at Bundase Range in the Accra plains



In a sermon, Reverend Father Lawrence Krah, the Cathedral Administrator, asked judges and lawyers to emulate Jesus Christ in their line of duties by being fair, just and honest.



He described the three murdered judges as martyrs since they were killed because they stood for truth and justice.



In that regard, he urged judges and lawyers to emulate the three martyrs and ensure that they exhibited fairness and justice without fear or favour in their duties.



Rev. Fr. Krah asked them to always stand for righteousness, truth and justice and continue to pray for wisdom and understanding in their work.



Biographies of the three murdered judges were read and prayers were said for the repose of the souls.



Prayers were also said for the country and its leaders and the judiciary.



The Association later presented an undisclosed among of money to the church, while the Cathedral Administrator presented a holy rosary each to all the Association members who were in attendance.