Western Togolanders operating because NPP is very democratic - Alhaji Boniface

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface

The Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has shared his opinion on the recent ‘Western Togoland’ secessionist movement by stating that the group are only persisting because of the democratic nature of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Explaining why this is so, he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “This kind of behaviour has never happened whenever the NDC is in power. Let’s be honest with ourselves. The National Security is not sleeping.



"NPP is very democratic and allows you to air and extend your emotions.

But let’s not forget that your right to do that ends exactly when someone’s right begins. NPP believes in a democracy that is why these people have had their way to operate. Did you hear of them during the NDC era? It is not a failure in intelligence gathering. There is no breakdown in security.”



While he noted that he was not just speaking in favour of the National Security Ministry, the Madina MP was positive that the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and his team were working tirelessly to resolve this issue.



“The National Security and Kan Dapaah are working very hard but somethings are allowed to a certain point till you gather the information. Even though the security forces are doing their work, they [secessionists] will beat you along the line, not physically but in terms of structures. I believe the National Security will not air its structures and strategies but they know what they are doing”, he added.



The Volta separatist group known as Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), has over the years been advocating for independence from Ghana. Several members of this group have been arrested after they were alleged to have engaged in activities to champion the cause of the group. These people have later been released after the state did not pursue the issue.



On Friday dawn last week, members of the group expressed their agitations for independence by blocking some roads in the Volta Region.



This resulted in heavy traffic on these roads, the injury of two persons and the death of one.

