Western Togoland secessionists called me when they needed a leader to speak to – JOY

Running mate for the only Independent Presidential candidate in this year’s election, Jacob Osei Yeboah, has narrated how persons belonging to groups believed to be Volta secessionists reached out to him in a bid to get their grievances addressed.



He noted that his team were in talks with the group and could confirm that there were foreign elements within them.



“…before this incident happened, they had wanted to meet with us. They were looking for a leader they can speak to and they found that in Jacob Osei Yeboah’s team…



“What is happening over there is indeed true that it is not they themselves. We now have foreign elements and that is the danger of the security system that we have in our country,” he disclosed in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Election Desk.



Jacob Osei Yeboah, however, expressed disappointment that their meeting was unable to come off before the disturbances occurred in the Volta Region.



“They wanted us to have audience with them and listen to them. But it didn’t come on before this issue happened.”



To reaffirm his assertion about the non-Ghanaian elements within the secessionist group, Mr Osei Yeboah noted that he was happy the leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kudzordzi, had clarified their involvement.



“I’m glad that their leader has actually come out to deny this,” he noted.







Following attacks by some groups believed to be members of secessionist groups, leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, Charles Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi denied any involvement in the attacks, stating that his group will not use violent means to push through their demands.



He said that he has so far collaborated with the police and security agencies and has no hand in the attacks.



“The Homeland Study Group Foundation is a peaceful group; a peace-loving group, a peace-generating group, a peacemaking group.



“I have made myself available to the police and to the security agencies on several occasions. Anytime they wanted me, I went there, we had a discussion and then I came home.



“I have on two occasions written to the government of Ghana and the President to have us sit down and have this matter discussed at a round table conference. No attention has been paid to the letter,” Papavi postulated.



Meanwhile, Jacob Osei Yeboah and his presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker have been approved by the Electoral Commission to partake in the polls in December.





