General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Western Togoland secessionists are lunatic miscreants – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A redoubtable stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and cousin of President Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has appealed to Ghanaian journalists not to give secessionists groups in the country publicity or relevance through their work.



He stated that the group are engaged in “toxic pollution” that will affect everyone if they continue to get publicity and relevance from journalists.



According to him, it is the responsibility of journalists to “keep the lid” on the activities of these so-called secessionists, whom he describes as lunatic miscreants from the fringes”.



“To journalists: do not give lunatic miscreants from the fringes the oxygen of publicity and the pungency of reckless “relevance”. The toxic pollution from them would be non-discriminatory if allowed to leak. Keep the lid on. Your call,” he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



His caution follows last Friday's secessionist attacks in parts of the Volta Region and subsequent media engagements the secessionists have enjoyed in the Ghanaian media space.



News of the secessionist activities has dominated the Ghanaian media since they launched successful coordinated attacks in the Volta Region.







Some security experts have said that the secessionists have won the propaganda or information war and have managed to get some foreign backing through their efficient use of the media.



The Western Togoland Restoration Front, one of the secessionist groups are suspected to behind the latest attacks.



See post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.